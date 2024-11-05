ADB Marks Groundbreaking of Tina River Hydropower Dam in Solomon Islands

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) joined key partners today in Solomon Islands for a groundbreaking ceremony to initiate the construction of the Tina River hydropower dam, a transformative project aimed at bolstering renewable energy capacity for the nation’s capital, Honiara. The ceremony was led by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, along with ADB Pacific Director General Leah Gutierrez, World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands Stephen Ndegwa, Australia’s High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Rod Hilton, and representatives from Korea Water Resources Corporation, Hyundai Engineering Corporation Limited, and Tina Hydropower Limited.

“This transformational project will support the development of renewable energy to supply electricity to the capital, Honiara,” said Ms Gutierrez. “This project is a testament to the power of partnerships that has prioritized climate change action, sustainability, and community development.”

Renewable Energy for Energy Security and Environmental Sustainability

The Tina River Hydropower Project is expected to generate 15 megawatts of electricity, reducing Solomon Islands' dependence on costly, imported fossil fuels. Located outside Honiara, the dam will not only enhance the country’s energy security but also help decrease greenhouse gas emissions by providing clean, sustainable power to meet the needs of the nation’s growing population and economy.

Partnership and Funding

ADB has extended financial support through an $18 million concessional loan and a $12 million grant from the Asian Development Fund. Additional support comes from several other project partners, including the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, the Australian government, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, and the Green Climate Fund, reflecting a global commitment to the sustainable development of Solomon Islands.

The project is being managed by Tina Hydropower Limited, a consortium consisting of Korea Water Resources Corporation and Hyundai Engineering Corporation Limited. This special purpose company will implement the project under a build-operate-own-transfer (BOOT) model, with eventual ownership transferring to Solomon Islands.

Building a Greener Future

Once completed, the Tina River Hydropower Project will provide reliable, low-cost electricity to Honiara, benefiting both households and businesses and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of the region. This initiative is central to Solomon Islands' climate resilience strategy, with the potential to spur further renewable energy projects in the Pacific.

The Tina River project highlights the Solomon Islands' commitment to a sustainable, low-carbon future and sets a benchmark for collaborative action in climate-sensitive infrastructure development.