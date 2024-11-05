Crisis in Surat: The Dark Side of the Diamond Trade
The Congress has brought attention to the suicide crisis among diamond workers in Surat, India, highlighting the impact of job losses and market challenges. With over 71 suicides reported in 18 months, the party calls for registration and financial aid for these unregistered laborers facing severe economic and psychological distress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid rising concerns, the Congress has spotlighted the alarming suicide rates among diamond workers in Surat, urging swift government intervention. Recent reports indicate financial instability has led to 71 suicides over 18 months.
Surat, historically a diamond trade hub, is grappling with an industrial decline fueled by the rise of lab-grown diamonds. As a result, thousands in this unregistered workforce face acute distress.
The Congress emphasizes the urgent need for worker registration and financial support, aiming to mitigate the impacts of industry downturns and secure the welfare of affected workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Birla Corporation Battles Losses Amid Market Challenges
LT Foods Ltd Reports Resilient Growth Amid Market Challenges
Colgate-Palmolive Shines with Robust Q2 Earnings Despite Market Challenges
Godrej Consumer Reports Q2 Profit Surge Amid Market Challenges
Swiggy's $1.35 Billion IPO Set to Sizzle Amid Market Challenges