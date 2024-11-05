Crisis in Surat: The Dark Side of the Diamond Trade

Amid rising concerns, the Congress has spotlighted the alarming suicide rates among diamond workers in Surat, urging swift government intervention. Recent reports indicate financial instability has led to 71 suicides over 18 months.

Surat, historically a diamond trade hub, is grappling with an industrial decline fueled by the rise of lab-grown diamonds. As a result, thousands in this unregistered workforce face acute distress.

The Congress emphasizes the urgent need for worker registration and financial support, aiming to mitigate the impacts of industry downturns and secure the welfare of affected workers.

