Crisis in Surat: The Dark Side of the Diamond Trade

The Congress has brought attention to the suicide crisis among diamond workers in Surat, India, highlighting the impact of job losses and market challenges. With over 71 suicides reported in 18 months, the party calls for registration and financial aid for these unregistered laborers facing severe economic and psychological distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:10 IST
diamond exports Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Surat, historically a diamond trade hub, is grappling with an industrial decline fueled by the rise of lab-grown diamonds. As a result, thousands in this unregistered workforce face acute distress.

The Congress emphasizes the urgent need for worker registration and financial support, aiming to mitigate the impacts of industry downturns and secure the welfare of affected workers.

