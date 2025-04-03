Mass Teacher Job Losses in West Bengal: CPI(M) Demands Immediate Action
The CPI(M) has urged the West Bengal government to quickly address the void left by the Supreme Court's invalidation of nearly 26,000 teaching positions. This significant loss stems from a 'vitiated' selection process, risking the stability of the state's education system.
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) called on the West Bengal government to urgently fill vacancies in teaching positions after a Supreme Court decision left nearly 26,000 educators jobless, raising alarms over the impact on the state's education sector.
The court judged the hiring process for state-run and state-aided school staff as 'vitiated and tainted,' prompting CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim to critique the administration's handling of the appointments.
Salim emphasized that up to 100,000 individuals were affected by the ruling, casting blame on corrupt practices and urging immediate corrective measures by the authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
