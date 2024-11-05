Left Menu

Security Concerns for Chinese Nationals in Karachi Escalate

Two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi when a security guard opened fire following a quarrel. The incident highlights the growing security concerns for foreign nationals in Pakistan amid the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. Provincial authorities and the government are taking measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:06 IST
Security Concerns for Chinese Nationals in Karachi Escalate
Pakistan’s Security Forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a serious security lapse, two Chinese nationals sustained injuries in Karachi after a local security guard shot them following an argument, police reported on Tuesday. The altercation occurred at a police station situated in the Industrial Trading Estate area of Karachi's Sindh province.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Azhar Mahesar confirmed an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the guard's actions. The accused is currently in custody. The injured individuals received medical attention, with one in critical condition.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has directed the immediate arrest of the perpetrator and sought comprehensive audit and regulation of firms providing security to Chinese and other foreign nationals. This incident marks the third attack on foreign nationals this year, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security measures, especially for Chinese citizens involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024