Security Concerns for Chinese Nationals in Karachi Escalate
Two Chinese nationals were injured in Karachi when a security guard opened fire following a quarrel. The incident highlights the growing security concerns for foreign nationals in Pakistan amid the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. Provincial authorities and the government are taking measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.
In a serious security lapse, two Chinese nationals sustained injuries in Karachi after a local security guard shot them following an argument, police reported on Tuesday. The altercation occurred at a police station situated in the Industrial Trading Estate area of Karachi's Sindh province.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Azhar Mahesar confirmed an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the guard's actions. The accused is currently in custody. The injured individuals received medical attention, with one in critical condition.
Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has directed the immediate arrest of the perpetrator and sought comprehensive audit and regulation of firms providing security to Chinese and other foreign nationals. This incident marks the third attack on foreign nationals this year, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security measures, especially for Chinese citizens involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.
