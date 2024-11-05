Revolutionizing Healthcare: Helicopter Emergency Services Take Flight
The civil aviation ministry, led by Minister K Rammohan Naidu, plans to develop over 50 helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) units along national highways. These units aim to improve healthcare infrastructure by providing rapid emergency response. A dedicated cell within the ministry will address helicopter industry regulatory needs.
