Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Helicopter Emergency Services Take Flight

The civil aviation ministry, led by Minister K Rammohan Naidu, plans to develop over 50 helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) units along national highways. These units aim to improve healthcare infrastructure by providing rapid emergency response. A dedicated cell within the ministry will address helicopter industry regulatory needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:10 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Helicopter Emergency Services Take Flight
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry, spearheaded by Minister K Rammohan Naidu, has unveiled plans to establish over 50 helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) units across the nation's highways.

During a recent conference in the national capital, Minister Naidu highlighted the importance of enhancing the country's healthcare infrastructure through this ambitious initiative.

To support the helicopter industry's growth, a new helicopter accelerator cell will be formed within the ministry, focusing on regulatory and operational improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024