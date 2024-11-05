Revolutionizing Healthcare: Helicopter Emergency Services Take Flight

The Civil Aviation Ministry, spearheaded by Minister K Rammohan Naidu, has unveiled plans to establish over 50 helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) units across the nation's highways.

During a recent conference in the national capital, Minister Naidu highlighted the importance of enhancing the country's healthcare infrastructure through this ambitious initiative.

To support the helicopter industry's growth, a new helicopter accelerator cell will be formed within the ministry, focusing on regulatory and operational improvements.

