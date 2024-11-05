Left Menu

Celebi India and Thai AirAsia Soar Together with New Hyderabad-Bangkok Flights

Celebi India is set to handle ground operations for Thai AirAsia's new Hyderabad-Bangkok flights, expanding service as demand for international travel rises. This collaboration highlights the need for efficient ground services amid increasing passenger traffic and a new bilateral agreement to add more flight seats between India and Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:31 IST
Celebi India and Thai AirAsia Soar Together with New Hyderabad-Bangkok Flights
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Celebi India announced its role in managing ground operations for Thai AirAsia's new flight route connecting Bangkok and Hyderabad, inaugurated on October 27.

Thai AirAsia, a budget airline joint venture between Malaysia's AirAsia and Asia Aviation of Thailand, offers a range of domestic and international flights from Bangkok.

Thai AirAsia's expansion into India marks a strategic move to address the surging demand for international travel, highlighted by the recent visa-free entry policy from Thailand, said Celebi India's CEO Tauseef Khan.

Both India and Thailand have committed to significantly increasing available flight seats, planning an addition of up to 7,000 seats per week starting in November 2024. Such developments underline the necessity for enhanced ground-handling services.

Celebi India's partnership with Thai AirAsia aims to address these needs while elevating passenger experience and supporting the evolution of India's aviation sector, added Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024