Celebi India and Thai AirAsia Soar Together with New Hyderabad-Bangkok Flights

On Tuesday, Celebi India announced its role in managing ground operations for Thai AirAsia's new flight route connecting Bangkok and Hyderabad, inaugurated on October 27.

Thai AirAsia, a budget airline joint venture between Malaysia's AirAsia and Asia Aviation of Thailand, offers a range of domestic and international flights from Bangkok.

Thai AirAsia's expansion into India marks a strategic move to address the surging demand for international travel, highlighted by the recent visa-free entry policy from Thailand, said Celebi India's CEO Tauseef Khan.

Both India and Thailand have committed to significantly increasing available flight seats, planning an addition of up to 7,000 seats per week starting in November 2024. Such developments underline the necessity for enhanced ground-handling services.

Celebi India's partnership with Thai AirAsia aims to address these needs while elevating passenger experience and supporting the evolution of India's aviation sector, added Khan.

