Triveni Engineering Faces Losses Amidst Surge in Revenue
Triveni Engineering and Industries reported a loss of Rs 22.4 crore in Q2 due to low margins in sugar and alcohol segments. Revenue grew by 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,748.3 crore. While sugar and alcohol faced challenges, the engineering segment showed strong performance with a record order book.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Triveni Engineering and Industries registered a consolidated loss of Rs 22.4 crore in the September quarter, attributing this downturn to low profitability in its sugar and alcohol divisions.
The company, which had posted a profit of Rs 29.1 crore in the previous year's corresponding period, witnessed an 8.1% revenue increase to Rs 1,748.3 crore.
Chairman Dhruv M. Sawhney explained that while engineering operations thrived with a record Rs 2,070.9 crore order book, the sugar and alcohol businesses grappled with reduced margins and the losses of a newly acquired subsidiary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement