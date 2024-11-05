Triveni Engineering Faces Losses Amidst Surge in Revenue

Triveni Engineering and Industries registered a consolidated loss of Rs 22.4 crore in the September quarter, attributing this downturn to low profitability in its sugar and alcohol divisions.

The company, which had posted a profit of Rs 29.1 crore in the previous year's corresponding period, witnessed an 8.1% revenue increase to Rs 1,748.3 crore.

Chairman Dhruv M. Sawhney explained that while engineering operations thrived with a record Rs 2,070.9 crore order book, the sugar and alcohol businesses grappled with reduced margins and the losses of a newly acquired subsidiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)