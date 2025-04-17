Celebrating a Century: Le Creuset's Legacy of Culinary Excellence
Le Creuset, founded in 1925 in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, celebrates 100 years of creating iconic cookware. Emphasizing design, style, and performance, the brand launches initiatives to honor its legacy and inspire future culinary traditions. Commemorations include video tributes, a limited-edition colorway, and a special-edition book with Assouline Publishing.
In a milestone celebration, Le Creuset, renowned for its stylish and high-performance cookware, marks its 100-year anniversary. Since its beginnings in 1925 in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, the company has become a household name worldwide, celebrated for its enduring legacy in the culinary domain.
The brand's Owner & Chairman, Paul van Zuydam, shared, "Le Creuset cookware has long captivated hearts around the globe. Our centenary not only honors our heritage but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation, excellence, and fostering new culinary traditions."
In 2025, Le Creuset will launch various initiatives, including a global video celebration, the introduction of a limited-edition 'Flamme Dorée' colorway, and a special-edition book, "Le Creuset: A Century of Colourful Cookware," in collaboration with Assouline Publishing.
