Aurika's Ambitious Ayodhya Hospitality Project: A Boost to Religious Tourism

Aurika Residences Pvt Ltd is set to pour Rs 100 crore into a new hospitality project in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The development encompasses 150 serviced suites and 16,500 square feet of retail space.

Announced by Prasoon Chauhan, Founder and CEO of the Aurika Group, the project will be managed by Best Western Hotels and targets the city's flourishing religious tourism. Situated on the significant 14 Koshi Parikrama Marg, the venture promises to blend modern amenities with a spiritual backdrop.

Scheduled for completion in three years, the Noida-based realty firm will finance the project through internal accruals and bank loans. While a portion of the suites will be sold, the retail spaces are intended for lease as part of Aurika's strategic expansion into tier II cities in north India.

