Canon Launches RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL Lens for Realistic 3D Content Creation

When combined with an APS-C camera body, this compact lens offers an affordable entry point into spatial video production, maintaining the optical excellence associated with Canon’s EOS R System.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:33 IST
The lens is currently compatible with Canon’s EOS R71 camera, with potential expansion to additional models in the future. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Canon has introduced its innovative RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, a pioneering tool designed to make high-quality 3D stills and video creation accessible to a broader range of content creators. When combined with an APS-C camera body, this compact lens offers an affordable entry point into spatial video production, maintaining the optical excellence associated with Canon’s EOS R System. Its 63-degree field of view, closely matching human vision, brings immersive 3D experiences to life with vivid realism and emotional depth.

The lens is currently compatible with Canon’s EOS R71 camera, with potential expansion to additional models in the future. It enables users to capture spatial videos for viewing not only on VR headsets but also on smartphones with VR glasses, cardboard headsets, and other devices, making 3D experiences more accessible.

Weighing just 130g, this user-friendly lens features Canon’s STM autofocus system, offering photographers and videographers a practical tool for creating lifelike captures of events such as cultural performances, product showcases, and real estate tours.

Canon’s EOS VR Utility app has been updated to streamline the workflow for users, allowing them to export spatial video in the MV-HEVC codec for use on Apple Vision Pro headsets, further expanding the utility and appeal of Canon’s 3D content creation ecosystem.

Latest News

