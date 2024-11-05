Boeing's High-Stakes Recovery: Navigating Post-Strike Challenges

The conclusion of a seven-week strike at Boeing marks the beginning of a crucial recovery period for the company. CEO Kelly Ortberg, only months into the role, now grapples with the challenge of mending internal divisions that have surfaced during the strike, threatening to derail the company's strategic priorities.

According to interviews with insiders, the strike has highlighted fractures within Boeing's structure, including tensions between various employee groups. These issues could impede key initiatives such as increasing production rates of the 737 MAX and restructuring the defense and space sectors.

Boeing must also address wage grievances among employees, amidst criticism over past financial practices like share buybacks. With workforce cuts looming, the company faces mounting pressure to demonstrate stability and inspire confidence among investors and employees.

