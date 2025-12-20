Andaman & Nicobar Islands Announce Wage Hike for Workers

In a significant move, the Lt Governor and Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency, Admiral D K Joshi, has announced revised minimum wages for all worker categories in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This wage hike, effective from January 1, 2026, underscores the administration's commitment to the financial stability of workers.

This marks the second wage revision in the region within six months, following a previous increase in July 2025. The new wage structure will see unskilled workers earning Rs 652 per day, while semi-skilled and supervisory roles will be compensated at Rs 733 daily. Skilled workers are set to receive Rs 856 per day, and highly skilled workers will earn Rs 939 per day.

As per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, all employers are mandated to adhere to these adjustments. Failure to comply may result in punitive measures under the act and the subsequent Code on Wages, 2019. Officials encourage employers to access the revised order at the official labor department website to ensure compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)