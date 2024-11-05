Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three Workers Die in Bullet Train Corridor Collapse

Three workers died and one was hospitalized after a temporary structure collapsed on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat. The incident occurred in Vasad village, with officials confirming the collapse of a temporary steel and concrete structure used in well foundation work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Three Workers Die in Bullet Train Corridor Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three workers lost their lives when a temporary structure collapsed at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district, officials confirmed late Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred in Vasad village, located along the under-construction Bullet Train route. District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani reported the collapse involved a temporary structure made of steel and concrete blocks, which was part of the well foundation work.

Rescue operations were swiftly underway, with emergency workers and locals teaming up to clear away the debris. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024