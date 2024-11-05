Tragedy Strikes: Three Workers Die in Bullet Train Corridor Collapse
Three workers died and one was hospitalized after a temporary structure collapsed on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat. The incident occurred in Vasad village, with officials confirming the collapse of a temporary steel and concrete structure used in well foundation work.
In a tragic incident, three workers lost their lives when a temporary structure collapsed at a construction site on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat's Anand district, officials confirmed late Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred in Vasad village, located along the under-construction Bullet Train route. District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani reported the collapse involved a temporary structure made of steel and concrete blocks, which was part of the well foundation work.
Rescue operations were swiftly underway, with emergency workers and locals teaming up to clear away the debris. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.
