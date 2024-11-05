Akasa Air's Strategic Maneuvers Amidst Financial Turbulence

Akasa Air's financial year ending March 2024 witnessed a significant widening of losses to Rs 1,670.06 crore. This comes despite a notable increase in total income to Rs 3,144.38 crore, reflecting the challenges faced by the burgeoning airline industry.

In its foundational years, Akasa Air, which began operations in August 2022, has invested heavily in areas such as their fleet, network, and operational infrastructure. The Chief Financial Officer, Ankur Goel, remains optimistic, suggesting that the airline's performance will improve in the coming fiscal periods.

As the airline navigates through financial strain, key strategies, including improved yields and international expansion, have been pinpointed for driving future profitability. The fleet expansion to 24 planes and daily flights of over 110 mark Akasa's growing operational scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)