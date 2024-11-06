Left Menu

Singapore Welcomes South Asian Culinary Talent in Indian Restaurants

Singapore's Indian restaurants are celebrating a policy change allowing them to hire chefs from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, alleviating a skills shortage that peaks during festive times. This initiative has led to improved manpower and culinary innovation, but some restaurateurs seek higher quotas for foreign workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 06-11-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 04:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In Singapore, a recent government policy change is being warmly received by Indian restaurants striving to meet culinary demands, especially during the festive season. These eateries now have the option to hire chefs from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, easing a pressing skills shortage.

According to a Channel News Asia report, the Ministry of Manpower's decision has already been capitalized on by 400 Indian restaurants within the first three months of implementation. This move allows restaurants to improve service capacities during peak times like Deepavali, said industry stakeholders.

Despite the relief brought by the new hiring policy, some restaurant owners express a need for a higher quota of foreign workers. They argue that expanding the workforce further would help sustain innovation and growth in Singapore's Indian culinary scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

