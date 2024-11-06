Singapore Welcomes South Asian Culinary Talent in Indian Restaurants

In Singapore, a recent government policy change is being warmly received by Indian restaurants striving to meet culinary demands, especially during the festive season. These eateries now have the option to hire chefs from India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, easing a pressing skills shortage.

According to a Channel News Asia report, the Ministry of Manpower's decision has already been capitalized on by 400 Indian restaurants within the first three months of implementation. This move allows restaurants to improve service capacities during peak times like Deepavali, said industry stakeholders.

Despite the relief brought by the new hiring policy, some restaurant owners express a need for a higher quota of foreign workers. They argue that expanding the workforce further would help sustain innovation and growth in Singapore's Indian culinary scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)