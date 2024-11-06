Left Menu

PM Vidyalaxmi: Empowering Middle-Class Students with Education Loans

The Union Cabinet has launched the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, offering education loans to middle-class students for higher education. The scheme ensures loans are collateral-free, providing interest subvention based on family income. Annually, one lakh students are eligible under this scheme, facilitating access to top educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:38 IST
PM Vidyalaxmi: Empowering Middle-Class Students with Education Loans
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has unveiled the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, a forward-thinking initiative for middle-class students aiming to pursue higher education. This program addresses the financial challenges many students face when aspiring to attend prestigious institutions.

Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the loans offered under this scheme will be both collateral-free and guarantor-free. Up to one lakh students will be covered each year, making it a substantial support system for educational aspirations.

The scheme provides a three per cent interest subvention for families earning up to Rs 8 lakh annually on loans up to Rs 10 lakh, supplementing existing support for families earning up to Rs 4.5 lakh. This initiative by the Department of Higher Education aims to ensure no meritorious student is denied education due to financial obstacles.

High-quality educational institutions will be selected each year, incorporating the top 100 ranked in NIRF and top 200 state institutions, ensuring students access the best education. The implementation will be streamlined through the PM-Vidyalaxmi portal, with loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh granted a 75% credit guarantee on outstanding defaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024