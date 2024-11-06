Left Menu

Illuminating Devotion: The Enchanting Koti Deepotsavam Festival in Hyderabad

Koti Deepotsavam, a grand annual celebration in Hyderabad, involves lighting millions of lamps to honor the month of Kartika. Organized by Bhakti TV & NTV since 2012, this event draws huge crowds, including spiritual leaders, and features sacred rituals at NTR Stadium, reflecting the profound significance of divine light.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:42 IST
Illuminating Devotion: The Enchanting Koti Deepotsavam Festival in Hyderabad
Koti Deepotsavam by NTV - Bhakti TV from November 9: The Glow of a Million Lamps. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, the annual Koti Deepotsavam festival stands as a beacon of devotion, celebrated with fervor as the month of Kartika unfolds. This event, orchestrated by Bhakti TV and NTV, was first inaugurated in 2012 by Jagadguru Bharati Teertha Mahaswamiji of the Sringeri Peetham and has continued uninterrupted since.

Taking place from November 9 to November 25 at NTR Stadium, the festival's highlight is the stunning illumination of millions of lamps, creating a divine spectacle. Devotees, alongside sadhus and spiritual leaders, gather in large numbers to witness and partake in these sacred rituals, a sight that must be seen to be believed.

Lighting lamps in this context symbolizes prosperity, divine blessings, and spiritual knowledge. The Koti Deepotsavam serves as a bridge connecting ancient traditions with future generations, drawing participants from all over India to experience this magnificent display of faith and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024