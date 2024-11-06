Illuminating Devotion: The Enchanting Koti Deepotsavam Festival in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the annual Koti Deepotsavam festival stands as a beacon of devotion, celebrated with fervor as the month of Kartika unfolds. This event, orchestrated by Bhakti TV and NTV, was first inaugurated in 2012 by Jagadguru Bharati Teertha Mahaswamiji of the Sringeri Peetham and has continued uninterrupted since.

Taking place from November 9 to November 25 at NTR Stadium, the festival's highlight is the stunning illumination of millions of lamps, creating a divine spectacle. Devotees, alongside sadhus and spiritual leaders, gather in large numbers to witness and partake in these sacred rituals, a sight that must be seen to be believed.

Lighting lamps in this context symbolizes prosperity, divine blessings, and spiritual knowledge. The Koti Deepotsavam serves as a bridge connecting ancient traditions with future generations, drawing participants from all over India to experience this magnificent display of faith and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)