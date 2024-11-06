Global Economic Ripple: Trump's Victory and Aftermath

The election of Donald Trump as the U.S. president heralds significant shifts in global economic dynamics. His proposed policies, if implemented, could create immediate financial strains and ignite broader economic repercussions worldwide.

Trump secured his presidential win with over 270 Electoral College votes, while his Republican Party maintained control of the Senate. This could facilitate the enactment of his proposed fiscal policies, including controversial trade tariffs and deregulation, potentially expanding the U.S. deficit dramatically.

The imposition of universal import tariffs, particularly on China, could stifle global trade, bolster inflation, and pressure the Federal Reserve to adjust interest rates. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warns of exacerbated global growth projections, driven by these disruptive policies.

