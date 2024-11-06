Left Menu

Global Economic Ripple: Trump's Victory and Aftermath

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential race is anticipated to have immediate and profound economic consequences globally. His proposed policies, including trade tariffs and deregulation, could strain government finances, heighten inflation, and impact worldwide financial stability, with significant effects on global markets and economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:54 IST
The election of Donald Trump as the U.S. president heralds significant shifts in global economic dynamics. His proposed policies, if implemented, could create immediate financial strains and ignite broader economic repercussions worldwide.

Trump secured his presidential win with over 270 Electoral College votes, while his Republican Party maintained control of the Senate. This could facilitate the enactment of his proposed fiscal policies, including controversial trade tariffs and deregulation, potentially expanding the U.S. deficit dramatically.

The imposition of universal import tariffs, particularly on China, could stifle global trade, bolster inflation, and pressure the Federal Reserve to adjust interest rates. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warns of exacerbated global growth projections, driven by these disruptive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

