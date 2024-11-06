Cutis International Expands Cosmetic Excellence to Hyderabad

In a strategic move to widen its footprint across India, Cutis International, a leading name in advanced hair transplant and cosmetic treatments from the UAE, has announced the launch of its new branch in Hyderabad. This expansion signifies the brand's dedication to making high-quality cosmetic treatments accessible globally.

Dr. Shajeer Machinchery, Founder and Chairman, envisions Cutis International to be a key player in India and the GCC by 2030, with the Hyderabad unit playing a pivotal role in the region's growth. Vice Chairman and CEO K. Jayan highlighted their aggressive expansion strategy, crafted with market dynamics in mind, making cosmetic care more affordable.

Executive Director Dr. Gowri Shankar emphasized the clinic's commitment to high internal quality standards and patient safety. Cutis International, a blend of expertise and compassion, has built a reputation for restoring natural beauty. The clinic, known for Micro FUE treatments, operates in various locations including Trivandrum, Kochi, and Bangalore.

(With inputs from agencies.)