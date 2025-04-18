Left Menu

Senator Murkowski Raises Concerns Over Trump's Political Retaliation

Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski voiced her concerns regarding political retaliation from President Trump, citing anxiety over his tariffs, executive orders, and cuts to federal agencies. Murkowski, one of the few Republican Senators openly criticizing Trump, vows to oppose cuts to Medicaid and support anxious constituents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 04:18 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski recently expressed concerns over potential political retaliation from President Donald Trump, stating it has caused her anxiety when speaking out against his policies. Murkowski's comments were made during a summit attended by nonprofit and tribal leaders in Alaska, which was recorded and shared by the Anchorage Daily News.

Murkowski, a vocal critic of Trump's policies and actions, voiced her apprehension about using her voice due to the threat of retaliation, an issue she described as 'real' and 'unacceptable.' The senator criticized the Trump administration's methods of implementing policy changes, labeling some actions as 'unlawful.'

Despite the turmoil, Murkowski emphasized her commitment to using her voice effectively, particularly in opposition to proposed Medicaid cuts that could harm low-income Americans. Her determination to stand firm on these issues was met with applause from the audience, highlighting the support for her stance against sweeping policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

