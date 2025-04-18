Tragedy Strikes Again: Shooting at Florida State University

A shooting erupted at Florida State University on Thursday, leaving two dead and at least five others wounded. The gunman, identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff's deputy, was shot and apprehended by police, according to university and law enforcement officials.

The incident led to a swift response from law enforcement, who neutralized the threat and began investigating the scene. Students and faculty were directed to seek shelter during the lockdown, which was lifted in the afternoon. Classes and university events were canceled through the end of the week.

This tragedy brings back memories of a similar incident at the university in 2014. As authorities dig deeper into the case, statements from state officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump, echoed sentiments of solidarity and support for the FSU community.

