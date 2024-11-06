Heroic Conductor Averts Tragedy After BMTC Bus Driver's Heart Attack

In a tragic incident, a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver succumbed to a heart attack while driving on Wednesday, causing shock and sadness among colleagues and commuters.

The incident unfolded at 11 am as Kiran Kumar, the driver, was en route from Nelamangala to Dasanapura, when he collapsed at the wheel. Quick-thinking conductor Obalesh immediately jumped into action, taking control of the bus and preventing any accidents.

Obalesh's prompt response not only ensured the safety of passengers but also further facilitated immediate medical attention for Kumar. Despite his efforts, doctors confirmed that Kumar had passed away upon arrival at the hospital. BMTC officials conveyed their deepest condolences to Kumar's family, offering support through an ex-gratia payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)