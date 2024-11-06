Indian Gas Exchange Sees Major Surge: October Trade Volume Soars 160%

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) reported a significant surge in trading activities for October 2024, with an impressive 8 million MMBtu of gas traded, marking a monumental 160% rise from the previous month. IGX attributed this remarkable growth to reduced APM gas allocations to the CGD sector and a spike in global LNG prices.

A total of 124 trades were executed during the month, with Dahej emerging as the most active delivery point for free-market gas. Key delivery points included KG Basin for ceiling-price gas and other locations such as Hazira, Suvali, Mhaskal, Ankot, and Bokaro. Notably, 72% of the total trade volume was concentrated at Dahej.

In terms of pricing, the GIXI for October 2024 stood at Rs 1,098 (USD 13) per MMBtu, reflecting a 4% decrease compared to the previous month. Price indices for the GIXI-South and GIXI-West regions also showed varying trends, priced at Rs 986 (USD 11.7) and Rs 1,102 (USD 13.1) per MMBtu, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)