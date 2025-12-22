Left Menu

DMK Sets Stage for 2026 Assembly Polls: Manifesto Drafting in Full Swing

The DMK's manifesto drafting committee, led by party leader Kanimozhi, convened its first meeting at 'Anna Arivalayam'. Key members discussed preliminary tasks for the 2026 Assembly election manifesto. Plans include state-wide consultations to gather inputs from diverse groups, ensuring a comprehensive and representative platform.

The DMK's manifesto drafting committee, spearheaded by party leader Kanimozhi, held its inaugural meeting at the party's headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', to discuss the groundwork for their 2026 Assembly election manifesto. This initial session focused on setting the agenda and outlining preliminary tasks for the committee.

Ministers such as TRB Rajaa, Govi Chezhiaan, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and spokesperson TKS Elangovan participated in the consultative meeting. The committee, under Kanimozhi's leadership, also met with DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin for guidance.

The committee, formed on December 17, 2025, plans to travel across the state to gather insights from various groups, including farmers and traders, aiming to develop a manifesto that reflects the voices and needs of the state's diverse population.

