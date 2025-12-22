Left Menu

Northern India Shivers Under Intense Cold Spell and Fog

Northern India is experiencing severe cold and fog, causing disruptions in visibility, particularly in major areas such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. The India Meteorological Department has forecast dense fog from December 22 to 29 across various northern states, with visibility restrictions and temperature fluctuations widespread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Northern India is currently grappling with severe cold conditions and dense fog disrupting daily life. On Monday, a thick layer of fog affected visibility in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These foggy conditions are expected to persist until December 27, significantly impacting transportation and day-to-day activities.

The region's temperatures are hovering below normal levels, with the national capital experiencing maximums and minimums around 16 to 18 degrees and 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. Surprisingly, some locations recorded minimums above normal, yet maximums remained below average. Palam reported notably low visibility of 150 meters due to moderate fog, which gradually improved as the day progressed.

In contrast, states like Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan are witnessing temperatures above seasonal averages in select areas, despite the cold spell's discomfort. Meanwhile, a recent spell of precipitation across Kashmir has resulted in colder days due to rising night temperatures. The IMD forecasts another bout of snow or rain in the next hours, indicating persistent weather challenges for the region.

