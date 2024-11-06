Royal Brunei Airlines Bridges Brunei and Chennai

Royal Brunei Airlines has inaugurated direct flights connecting the capitals of Brunei and Indian city Chennai, celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations. This initiative was announced by the airline's CEO, Captain Sabirin bin Hj Abdul Hamid, highlighting the strengthening of economic and cultural exchanges.

The newly introduced route was warmly welcomed as an Airbus A320NEO arrived in Chennai, receiving a traditional water cannon salute on Tuesday. The service is expected to enhance tourism, trade, and cultural connections, aligning with India's booming economy and growing aviation industry, as emphasized by Hamid.

India is ranked among the top ten tourist origins for Brunei, with the airline planning further expansions to Indian cities like Delhi. Flights will operate thrice weekly from Chennai, with an introductory fare enticing travelers. The route facilitates global connections via Brunei to destinations such as Hong Kong and Melbourne, marking a significant expansion of the airline's network.

