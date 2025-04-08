Tariff Tensions: U.S. and Japan Seek Trade Agreement Under Trump's New Policies

The United States, led by President Donald Trump, has initiated a new tariff policy imposing a 25% levy on auto imports and a 24% tariff on various Japanese goods, causing significant concern for Japan's export-driven economy. Analysts fear that these actions could hinder economic growth by as much as 0.8%.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba communicated his disappointment to Trump in a phone call, urging a reevaluation of these trade policies. Meanwhile, Trump maintains that his administration is setting "tough but fair" parameters across global trade negotiations. In response, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer have been appointed to lead the negotiations with Japan.

Despite Japan's active approach to engage in dialogue, the Trump administration claims over 50 countries are seeking to discuss new trade terms. Bessent remarked on the importance of Japan as a military and economic ally, suggesting that Japan may receive priority in negotiations. He expressed hope for successful discussions aimed at reducing Japan's non-tariff barriers, even as global markets react to the new tariff measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)