Panama's Port Concession Controversy: Legal Action Looms

The office of Panama's Comptroller General has announced intentions to file a lawsuit against officials who sanctioned the 2021 renewal of a crucial 25-year concession to CK Hutchison, a company based in Hong Kong. The concession pertains to the operation of two strategic ports near the Panama Canal.

The contested contract, managed by Panama Ports Company and involving a 90% stake held by CK Hutchison, encompasses the Balboa and Cristobal ports. An audit of the contract has been underway since January and is nearing its conclusion, according to Comptroller General Anel Flores.

Anel Flores, speaking at a press conference, emphasized that the audit's completion is imminent, indicating potential further actions against the officials in question soon. This legal development highlights growing scrutiny over the management and agreements related to significant national infrastructure.

