U.S. Agencies Revive Workforce Buyout Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. federal agencies have launched a new wave of buyout offers aimed at trimming the nation's federal workforce, a move reminiscent of previous efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk.

Recent months saw the Treasury Department, Defense Department, and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) proposing an updated 'deferred resignation program.' This offer allows federal workers to leave with pay until September before officially terminating their roles. Over 75,000 workers accepted the initial offer; however, economists like Peter Morici suggest that recent market turbulence, spurred by President Donald Trump's new tariffs, may deter many from accepting this time.

Acting OPM Director Chuck Ezell has communicated to staff that this program serves as a preventative measure against future layoffs. With major organizations like the Department of Labor and General Services Administration participating, the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to streamline federal operations amidst economic concerns. Communications from the involved federal agencies were scarce, highlighting an anxious wait among employees facing uncertain economic climates.

