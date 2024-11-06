Left Menu

Zero Motorcycles Eyes India's Booming EV Market with Hero MotoCorp Partnership

Zero Motorcycles, a leading electric motorcycle company, targets India for expansion. Partnering with Hero MotoCorp, the firm aims to produce affordable electric bikes tailored for the Indian market. CEO Sam Paschel highlights their strategy of focusing on APAC regions, with emphasis on challenges like limited charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:07 IST
In an ambitious move to tap into the lucrative Indian electric vehicle market, US-based Zero Motorcycles has announced a strategic partnership with Hero MotoCorp, a giant in the Indian automotive sector. The collaboration aims to develop premium electric bikes suited for the diverse and price-sensitive Indian market, according to Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel.

The California-based firm, renowned for its electric motorcycles and powertrains, views India and the broader Asia-Pacific markets as pivotal for growth. Paschel emphasized the necessity of producing vehicles that align with the aspirations and price points prevalent in these regions.

As a testament to this focus, Hero MotoCorp's board sanctioned an equity investment of up to USD 60 million in Zero Motorcycles. This strategic partnership underscores the mutual commitment to cracking one of the world's largest two-wheeler markets, despite challenges such as limited charging infrastructure. Paschel also praised the Indian government's efforts in supporting the EV sector through initiatives like the FAME scheme.

