Tragedy on the Tracks: Safety Concerns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has taken decisive action following a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. A technical committee has been formed to investigate a structural collapse at a construction site in Gujarat's Anand district, which led to the unfortunate deaths of three workers.

The committee, composed of experts from IIT Madras and IIT Gandhinagar alongside NHSRCL engineers, is tasked with examining the design, execution strategy, and safety measures at the site. Their goal is to uncover the root cause and recommend steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Preliminary findings are expected in 15 days, with a comprehensive report due in 30 days. Meanwhile, NHSRCL has instructed all construction heads to prioritize safety and conduct thorough reviews to alert authorities of any potential issues.

