South Korea Eyes U.S. Investments Amid Tariff Concerns

In light of Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, South Korea's trade minister foresees a potential increase in U.S. investments by South Korean firms if the next administration raises tariffs, as indicated in a statement made on Wednesday.

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo warned that while it's challenging to comment on other nations' political landscapes, protectionist measures could prompt South Korean companies to invest more heavily in the U.S. for on-site production, especially affecting industries like the auto sector.

With South Korean exports already under pressure, heightened tariffs could lead to significant losses for the trade-dependent economy and amplify concerns among exporters, notably in the automotive sector where reliance on domestic production is prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)