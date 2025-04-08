Left Menu

India's Seafood Exports Face New U.S. Tariffs: A Dive into the Global Trade Impact

The U.S. has announced a 26% tariff on Indian imports, including seafood, disrupting global trade. The move necessitates renegotiation of contracts and creates uncertainty for Indian exporters. Kings Infra remains resilient with strategic shifts towards Europe and Japan, leveraging growth opportunities amidst growing trade protectionism.

Updated: 08-04-2025 17:59 IST
Kings Infra's Strategic Approach To Counter The New US Tariffs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent announcement by the U.S. government to impose reciprocal tariffs on goods entering the country has sent ripples through global trade channels. Indian seafood exports, especially shrimp, which constitute 92% of the USD 2.5 billion market, are now subject to a significant 26% tariff, a cost ultimately borne by U.S. consumers.

Approximately Rs. 2000 crore worth of Indian seafood is either in transit or held up at U.S. ports, awaiting tariff clarity. With such uncertainty, both Indian exporters and U.S. importers face challenges in resolving enforced expenses, and existing contracts may need renegotiation. However, Kings Infra, a company with minimal U.S. dependency, remains mostly unaffected due to its strategic postponement of U.S. market ventures.

Amid rising protectionism, Kings Infra is shifting its focus to Europe and rekindling ties with Japan, the former leading consumer of Indian products. Meanwhile, Indian domestic demand provides a burgeoning market for seafood, spurred by a population seeking quality protein sources. Ventures like the new IQF factory in Tuticorin aim to capitalize on this demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

