Tragedy Strikes: Fiery Jet Crash Near Phoenix Claims Five Lives

A tragic crash involving a small business jet near Phoenix has claimed five lives, including that of a 12-year-old boy, authorities reported. The crash occurred as the HondaJet HA-420 aborted takeoff at Falcon Field airport, Mesa, with its destination being Provo, Utah.

The ill-fated aircraft veered through the airport's metal fence, ultimately colliding with a vehicle on a nearby road. Aviation International News provided data indicating the plane reached speeds of 153 mph along its 5,100-foot runway, before slowing down to 118 mph near the end, failing to become airborne.

The identities of some of the victims, including Graham Kimball and his father, Drew Kimball, have been released. The National Transportation Safety Board, alongside the FAA and Mesa authorities, is currently investigating the reasons behind the failed takeoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)