Public Banks Outshine Privates in Profit Surge
Public sector banks in India have surpassed private sector banks in net profit growth, demonstrating significant resilience and adaptability. A report by the State Bank of India shows a collective 39.3% profit increase for public banks in Q2 FY25, led by Punjab National Bank's 145% rise.
- Country:
- India
Public sector banks (PSBs) in India have outperformed their private counterparts in net profit growth, according to a recent report by the State Bank of India. The findings reveal that PSBs showcased a significant year-over-year growth in net profit of 39.3% during the second quarter of FY25, outpacing the 7.1% growth of private sector banks, thus highlighting their strong resilience and adaptability in a competitive market.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) spearheaded the growth by reporting a remarkable 145% year-over-year increase in net profit, attributed largely to a decrease in new provisions and contingencies. Other public banks, such as the Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, also reported substantial profit gains of 50.9%, 50%, and 44.2% respectively. In comparison, private banks demonstrated modest profit growth, with Axis Bank leading at 18%, and ICICI Bank following with a 14.5% rise.
Despite being outperformed in profit growth, private banks maintained a stronger Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio, with Kotak Mahindra Bank at the forefront with 43.6%, and ICICI Bank at 40.6%. Meanwhile, among PSBs, the Bank of Maharashtra achieved the highest CASA ratio of 49.3%. These results underscore a shift in the banking sector dynamics as PSBs leverage reforms to boost profitability while private banks emphasize growth through robust CASA figures and increased advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
State Bank of India Releases Latest Exchange Rates
Adani Total Gas Ltd Achieves 6% Net Profit Growth Amidst Rising Gas Prices
J&K Bank's Remarkable Growth: Net Profit Surges by 45%
JSW Steel Q2 consolidated net profit falls 85.43 pc to Rs 404 crore from Rs 2,773 crore a year ago: Filing.
LIC Housing Finance Sees 11% Net Profit Growth Amidst NIM Challenges