Left Menu

Public Banks Outshine Privates in Profit Surge

Public sector banks in India have surpassed private sector banks in net profit growth, demonstrating significant resilience and adaptability. A report by the State Bank of India shows a collective 39.3% profit increase for public banks in Q2 FY25, led by Punjab National Bank's 145% rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:02 IST
Public Banks Outshine Privates in Profit Surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector banks (PSBs) in India have outperformed their private counterparts in net profit growth, according to a recent report by the State Bank of India. The findings reveal that PSBs showcased a significant year-over-year growth in net profit of 39.3% during the second quarter of FY25, outpacing the 7.1% growth of private sector banks, thus highlighting their strong resilience and adaptability in a competitive market.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) spearheaded the growth by reporting a remarkable 145% year-over-year increase in net profit, attributed largely to a decrease in new provisions and contingencies. Other public banks, such as the Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra, also reported substantial profit gains of 50.9%, 50%, and 44.2% respectively. In comparison, private banks demonstrated modest profit growth, with Axis Bank leading at 18%, and ICICI Bank following with a 14.5% rise.

Despite being outperformed in profit growth, private banks maintained a stronger Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio, with Kotak Mahindra Bank at the forefront with 43.6%, and ICICI Bank at 40.6%. Meanwhile, among PSBs, the Bank of Maharashtra achieved the highest CASA ratio of 49.3%. These results underscore a shift in the banking sector dynamics as PSBs leverage reforms to boost profitability while private banks emphasize growth through robust CASA figures and increased advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024