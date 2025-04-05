Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in delegation-level discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday, marking a significant diplomatic encounter in Colombo. Both leaders exchanged cordial greetings before advancing to the comprehensive talks attended by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other pertinent officials.

This visit, from April 4 to 6, comes as part of an official invitation from the Sri Lankan President, aiming to evaluate and propel forward the collaborative objectives outlined in the 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' agenda, as per India's Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier on Saturday, Modi was ceremoniously received at Independence Square, an unprecedented honor for a visiting dignitary in Sri Lanka.

The visit signifies Modi's first trip to Sri Lanka since 2019 and highlights a renewed focus on regional cooperation, especially in development and cultural sectors. Having concluded his journey in Thailand from the BIMSTEC Summit, where he engaged with notable regional leaders, Modi arrived in Colombo to further advance diplomatic endeavors. Notably, he was welcomed warmly despite unsavory weather, by six senior Sri Lankan ministers, emphasizing the robust ties between the two nations.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the airport reception in a message on X, reflecting enthusiasm for his subsequent programs. His itinerary included interactions with the Indian diaspora in Colombo, culturally enriched by traditional puppet performances, showcasing the deep-rooted ties between the countries. In addition to holding talks, Modi is scheduled to visit Anuradhapura to inaugurate Indian-funded development initiatives, underscoring India's commitment to its neighbor.

