Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Lanka from April 4-6, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations through development partnerships and cultural exchanges. During his visit, Modi engages in delegation-level talks with Sri Lankan leaders and inaugurates projects supported by India, marking a significant step in Indo-Lanka cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:02 IST
Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Sri Lanka
PM Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (Image Credit: DD/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in delegation-level discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday, marking a significant diplomatic encounter in Colombo. Both leaders exchanged cordial greetings before advancing to the comprehensive talks attended by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other pertinent officials.

This visit, from April 4 to 6, comes as part of an official invitation from the Sri Lankan President, aiming to evaluate and propel forward the collaborative objectives outlined in the 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' agenda, as per India's Ministry of External Affairs. Earlier on Saturday, Modi was ceremoniously received at Independence Square, an unprecedented honor for a visiting dignitary in Sri Lanka.

The visit signifies Modi's first trip to Sri Lanka since 2019 and highlights a renewed focus on regional cooperation, especially in development and cultural sectors. Having concluded his journey in Thailand from the BIMSTEC Summit, where he engaged with notable regional leaders, Modi arrived in Colombo to further advance diplomatic endeavors. Notably, he was welcomed warmly despite unsavory weather, by six senior Sri Lankan ministers, emphasizing the robust ties between the two nations.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the airport reception in a message on X, reflecting enthusiasm for his subsequent programs. His itinerary included interactions with the Indian diaspora in Colombo, culturally enriched by traditional puppet performances, showcasing the deep-rooted ties between the countries. In addition to holding talks, Modi is scheduled to visit Anuradhapura to inaugurate Indian-funded development initiatives, underscoring India's commitment to its neighbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025