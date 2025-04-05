Penalties Plague Lucknow Super Giants: Pant and Rathi Fined
In a tense IPL match against Mumbai Indians, Captain Rishabh Pant and leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi of Lucknow Super Giants were fined for breaching the Code of Conduct. Pant received a Rs 12 lakh penalty for a slow over-rate, while Rathi was penalized 50% of match fees for repeat offenses.
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant has been handed a hefty fine following a thrilling Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians, where his team's slow over-rate proved costly. Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh for the infraction, marking LSG's first offense under the IPL's specific slow over-rate regulations this season.
Apart from Pant, leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi faced disciplinary action as well, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. His repeated celebrations led to a 50 per cent deduction of his match fees. This incident marked Rathi's second offense under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code this season, leading to accumulated demerit points.
The stringent sanctions by the IPL follow LSG's narrow 12-run win over Mumbai Indians. Rathi's violation repeated a previous celebration act, originally penalized in a match against Punjab Kings. Both IPL actions underscore the league's strict enforcement of game conduct protocols, highlighting its zero tolerance policy for breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
