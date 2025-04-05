Legal Community Strikes Back: Law Firms Challenge Trump’s Executive Orders

In an unprecedented legal maneuver, more than 500 law firms have filed a court brief criticizing President Donald Trump's executive orders, describing them as endangering constitutional governance and the rule of law. The court filing marks the most cohesive opposition yet to a series of executive orders targeting high-profile legal firms.

These orders have aimed to penalize elite legal establishments, extracting concessions or threatening enforcement through security clearance suspensions and contract terminations. Some firms have taken legal action against these orders, while others negotiated agreements to either block or annul the orders.

The brief, part of a lawsuit spearheaded by Perkins Coie, underscores the perceived threat these orders pose to the legal community. As more firms align in opposition, a pivotal legal battle shapes up over the autonomy and fairness at the heart of the American legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)