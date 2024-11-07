Left Menu

Rural FMCG Surge: A Flourishing Market Amidst Inflation

The Indian FMCG sector has shown notable growth with rural areas outpacing urban ones in volume. NielsenIQ reports a 5.7% value growth in Q3 2024, with rural areas reaching a 6% growth rate. Despite urban market challenges, smaller FMCG companies are seeing a recovery, particularly in food consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:15 IST
Rural FMCG Surge: A Flourishing Market Amidst Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest NielsenIQ report highlights a sequential recovery in consumer demand across Indian markets, notably with rural areas outpacing urban regions in volume growth. The FMCG sector experienced a 5.7% increase in value and a 4.1% rise in volume in the July-September quarter.

Despite facing urban market challenges due to high food inflation, small and medium FMCG companies rebounded, driven primarily by the food segment. While leading companies like HUL, Nestle, and Dabur reported softness in urban demand, smaller firms saw quicker recovery.

Industry observers note that rural markets, which account for over 35% of FMCG sales, showed robust growth in the staple categories such as edible oils and spices. Meanwhile, Home & Personal Care categories stabilized in consumption at 6% growth, reflecting resilience in consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024