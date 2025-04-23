Left Menu

Election Commission Boosts Electoral Expertise with BLO Training

The Election Commission of India is conducting a training program for Booth Level Officers from Bihar, focusing on improving electoral management. This initiative, held at IIIDEM, New Delhi, aims to equip officers with necessary skills and foster coordination with police forces. The program includes participants from 141 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:58 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/ ECI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India is spearheading a two-day capacity-building session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and field officials at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

This marks the third group of BLOs receiving training from Bihar, an imminent poll-bound state. The program, according to an official statement, includes 229 BLOs, 12 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and two District Election Officers (DEOs) from the state. Additionally, a one-day dedicated training for the State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Bihar Police is underway.

Inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi, the training aims to familiarize BLOs with their statutory roles and engage them in IT applications aiding electoral roll accuracy. To date, IIIDEM's programs have trained over 3,000 participants globally, reinforcing India's leading electoral management expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

