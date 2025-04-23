Election Commission Boosts Electoral Expertise with BLO Training

The Election Commission of India is spearheading a two-day capacity-building session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and field officials at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

This marks the third group of BLOs receiving training from Bihar, an imminent poll-bound state. The program, according to an official statement, includes 229 BLOs, 12 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and two District Election Officers (DEOs) from the state. Additionally, a one-day dedicated training for the State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Bihar Police is underway.

Inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi, the training aims to familiarize BLOs with their statutory roles and engage them in IT applications aiding electoral roll accuracy. To date, IIIDEM's programs have trained over 3,000 participants globally, reinforcing India's leading electoral management expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)