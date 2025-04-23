BJP Slams Robert Vadra's Comments Post Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a scathing response to comments made by businessman Robert Vadra. The BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, labeled Vadra's words as 'shameful' and accused him of echoing extremist narratives at the behest of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Poonawalla criticized Vadra's comments as an attempt to defend Pakistani terrorists while unjustly blaming Hindus and whitewashing acts of terror. He drew historical parallels, referencing past incidents where similar allegations were made against the Congress, notably after the 26/11 and Pulwama attacks, where blame was shifted to Hindus and security forces respectively.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli echoed these sentiments, condemning Vadra's remarks as 'totally insensitive' to the victims and their families. Kohli highlighted the contrast between Vadra's statements and the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his foreign trip to address the situation, as well as Home Minister Amit Shah's immediate response. Kohli demanded a public apology from Vadra and sought clarity from Congress leaders on their position regarding Vadra's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)