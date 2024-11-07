Globe Textiles Reports Strong Mid-Year Performance Despite Industry Challenges

Ahmedabad, November 7, 2024—Globe Textiles (India) Limited has released promising standalone financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The company noted an 8.32% revenue growth, reaching INR 25,431.91 Lakhs, as it overcame sector-wide challenges with strategic adaptability and consistent performance.

Key financial highlights include a significant 65.1% rise in profit before tax to INR 585.43 Lakhs and a 75.8% increase in profit after tax totaling INR 493.83 Lakhs. Enhanced earnings per share, doubling to INR 0.16, reflect a firm commitment to shareholder value amidst an environment of rising operational costs.

Globe Textiles has managed to balance investment and financing effectively, as seen from its strategic inventory management and controlled operational expenses. The company maintained transparency with a clean audit review by Dharmesh Parikh & Co LLP, adhering to SEBI regulations, which bolsters investor confidence in its financial integrity.

