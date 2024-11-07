Left Menu

Globe Textiles Reports Strong Mid-Year Performance Despite Industry Challenges

Globe Textiles (India) Limited reported impressive financial results for the first half of the fiscal year, highlighting an 8.32% revenue growth and a substantial increase in profitability despite rising expenses. The company enhanced investor transparency and operational efficiency, affirming its steady position in the competitive textile market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:00 IST
Ahmedabad, November 7, 2024—Globe Textiles (India) Limited has released promising standalone financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The company noted an 8.32% revenue growth, reaching INR 25,431.91 Lakhs, as it overcame sector-wide challenges with strategic adaptability and consistent performance.

Key financial highlights include a significant 65.1% rise in profit before tax to INR 585.43 Lakhs and a 75.8% increase in profit after tax totaling INR 493.83 Lakhs. Enhanced earnings per share, doubling to INR 0.16, reflect a firm commitment to shareholder value amidst an environment of rising operational costs.

Globe Textiles has managed to balance investment and financing effectively, as seen from its strategic inventory management and controlled operational expenses. The company maintained transparency with a clean audit review by Dharmesh Parikh & Co LLP, adhering to SEBI regulations, which bolsters investor confidence in its financial integrity.

