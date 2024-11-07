ArcelorMittal's Third Quarter Struggles Amid Steel Market Challenges

ArcelorMittal, a major player in the steel industry, experienced a significant 69% decline in net income for the third quarter, reporting figures of USD 287 million. The reduction is mainly attributed to a fall in steel shipments.

The Luxembourg-based company maintains a positive long-term outlook for steel demand. CEO Aditya Mittal emphasized the importance of their strategic geographic presence and robust R&D capabilities in meeting future demand.

ArcelorMittal's first renewable energy project started delivering power to its AMNS India operations, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and strategic growth investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)