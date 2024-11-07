Left Menu

ArcelorMittal's Third Quarter Struggles Amid Steel Market Challenges

ArcelorMittal reported a 69% drop in net income for the third quarter of 2024, largely due to decreased steel shipments. Despite this, the company is optimistic about long-term steel demand. Its new renewable energy project in India has begun operation, aiming to significantly cut carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:14 IST
ArcelorMittal, a major player in the steel industry, experienced a significant 69% decline in net income for the third quarter, reporting figures of USD 287 million. The reduction is mainly attributed to a fall in steel shipments.

The Luxembourg-based company maintains a positive long-term outlook for steel demand. CEO Aditya Mittal emphasized the importance of their strategic geographic presence and robust R&D capabilities in meeting future demand.

ArcelorMittal's first renewable energy project started delivering power to its AMNS India operations, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and strategic growth investment.

