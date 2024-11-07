Left Menu

India Cracks Down on E-commerce Giants: Amazon and Flipkart Under Investigation

India's Enforcement Directorate has raided offices of sellers on Amazon and Flipkart platforms, probing alleged violations of foreign investment rules. This move follows reports of competition law breaches. Both companies assert adherence to Indian laws, but face scrutiny over their seller relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:15 IST
India Cracks Down on E-commerce Giants: Amazon and Flipkart Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, India's Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids on sellers linked to major e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. The searches are part of an investigation into alleged foreign investment law violations, according to two government sources on Thursday.

This development follows reports indicating that the companies and their sellers have breached competition laws, favoring select vendors. Both Amazon and Flipkart, however, maintain their compliance with national regulations.

An ongoing probe is addressing concerns that these platforms, which are prohibited by Indian law from holding product inventories, might be manipulating the market by favoring specific sellers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024