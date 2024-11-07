Pricol Ltd Surges Ahead: Robust Profit Growth in Challenging Times

Pricol Ltd, an automotive components manufacturer, has posted a commendable profit rise for the July-September 2024 quarter, with consolidated profits soaring to Rs 45.07 crore, up from Rs 33.15 crore during the same quarter last year.

Despite a generally sluggish market, the Coimbatore-based company's strategic initiatives have helped sustain growth momentum. Managing Director Vikram Mohan expressed satisfaction with the results, attributing them to operational excellence.

Profits for the half-year ending September 2024 have jumped to Rs 90.63 crore, from Rs 65.09 crore in the previous year, driven by strong performances, particularly in the two-wheeler segment. Pricol's diversified approach and dedication to technological progress continue to propel its growth.

