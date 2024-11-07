Pricol Ltd Surges Ahead: Robust Profit Growth in Challenging Times
Automotive components maker Pricol Ltd announced a significant increase in profits for Q2 2024, reporting Rs 45.07 crore compared to Rs 33.15 crore the previous year. The company attributes its success to strategic initiatives and operational excellence, despite industry-wide muted growth across vehicle segments.
Pricol Ltd, an automotive components manufacturer, has posted a commendable profit rise for the July-September 2024 quarter, with consolidated profits soaring to Rs 45.07 crore, up from Rs 33.15 crore during the same quarter last year.
Despite a generally sluggish market, the Coimbatore-based company's strategic initiatives have helped sustain growth momentum. Managing Director Vikram Mohan expressed satisfaction with the results, attributing them to operational excellence.
Profits for the half-year ending September 2024 have jumped to Rs 90.63 crore, from Rs 65.09 crore in the previous year, driven by strong performances, particularly in the two-wheeler segment. Pricol's diversified approach and dedication to technological progress continue to propel its growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
