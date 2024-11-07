Left Menu

Elan Group Leases Space for New Ramada Encore Hotel

Elan Group has leased approximately 1.2 lakh sq ft to AS Hotels & Residences for a new Ramada Encore Hotel in Gurugram. The hotel, part of Elan Miracle Mall, will offer 91 keys, including suites, and is slated to open by year's end. Elan Group is a top developer in Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant Elan Group has secured a lease deal, offering around 1.2 lakh square feet of space to AS Hotels & Residences Pvt Ltd for establishing a new Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham. This development will be part of Elan Miracle Mall located in Gurugram's Sector 84.

With its upcoming property set to feature 91 keys, including suites, the hotel aims for an inauguration late this year. The collaboration marks Elan Group's initiative to enhance commercial real estate offerings in the fast-growing urban hub of Gurugram.

Elan Group's decision to partner with AS Hotels & Residences underscores its leadership as a prominent developer in the Delhi-NCR region, where it continues to spearhead significant housing and residential projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

