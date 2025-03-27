AccuSpace Expands into Delhi-NCR with Strategic Office Space Acquisition

Jaipur-based commercial real estate firm AccuSpace has made a significant move by acquiring a 30,000 sq. ft. Grade A office space on NH8 in Gurugram, marking its entry into the Delhi-NCR market. This expansion is a strategic step as the company seeks presence in Tier-1 cities beyond Rajasthan.

Strategically located along the NH8 corridor, the new office space has attracted high-profile tenants such as a leading automaker and an international retail brand. This acquisition, featuring AAA-rated tenants and long-term agreements, strengthens AccuSpace's credibility among financial institutions and cements its position in the commercial leasing sector.

AccuSpace's Managing Director, Mukesh Choudhary, described the acquisition as a milestone that aligns with their vision for expanding into high-growth markets. With a focus on investment-grade commercial real estate, the company aims to provide world-class real estate solutions and further solidify its presence in one of India's most dynamic markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)