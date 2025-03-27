Left Menu

AccuSpace Expands into Delhi-NCR with Strategic Office Space Acquisition

Jaipur-based AccuSpace expands into the Delhi-NCR market by acquiring a 30,000 sq. ft. Grade A office space in Gurugram. This move, part of their strategy to establish a presence in Tier-1 cities, highlights AccuSpace's focus on high-growth markets and solidifies their reputation in commercial real estate leasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:00 IST
AccuSpace Expands into Delhi-NCR with Strategic Office Space Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur-based commercial real estate firm AccuSpace has made a significant move by acquiring a 30,000 sq. ft. Grade A office space on NH8 in Gurugram, marking its entry into the Delhi-NCR market. This expansion is a strategic step as the company seeks presence in Tier-1 cities beyond Rajasthan.

Strategically located along the NH8 corridor, the new office space has attracted high-profile tenants such as a leading automaker and an international retail brand. This acquisition, featuring AAA-rated tenants and long-term agreements, strengthens AccuSpace's credibility among financial institutions and cements its position in the commercial leasing sector.

AccuSpace's Managing Director, Mukesh Choudhary, described the acquisition as a milestone that aligns with their vision for expanding into high-growth markets. With a focus on investment-grade commercial real estate, the company aims to provide world-class real estate solutions and further solidify its presence in one of India's most dynamic markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025