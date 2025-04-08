Supreme Court Halts Mass Rehiring of Federal Employees Amid Legal Battles

The Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling on Tuesday, blocking an order for the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers who were part of mass firings intended for governmental downsizing. This decision affects ongoing legal disputes, keeping the employees on paid administrative leave while proceedings continue.

The justices intervened in an emergency appeal from the administration after a federal judge in California had directed the return of 16,000 probationary employees, citing improper firing procedures. The case highlights the legal complexities involved in federal employment and downsizing efforts.

Additionally, a similar lawsuit in Maryland has led to another order preventing these firings across 19 states and the District of Columbia. The Justice Department is pursuing separate appeals against both states' orders, demonstrating the contested nature of the administration's downsizing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)