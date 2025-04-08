Left Menu

Stamp Duty Scandal: Azam Khan's Son Penalized Rs 3.71 Crore

Abdullah Azam Khan, son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, faces a Rs 3.71 crore penalty for allegedly evading stamp duty on land purchases. The Rampur District Magistrate's court found misrepresentation in sale deeds, leading to charges of tax evasion dating back to 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:00 IST
Stamp Duty Scandal: Azam Khan's Son Penalized Rs 3.71 Crore
penalty
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam Khan, was hit with a hefty penalty of nearly Rs 3.71 crore by a court on Tuesday. The penalty pertains to a stamp duty evasion case involving land deals from 2022.

The Rampur District Magistrate's investigation revealed that Abdullah Azam disguised residential plots as agricultural land in the Sadar tehsil area to evade stamp duty. This misrepresentation resulted in alleged evasion amounting to approximately Rs 1.78 crore.

After thorough investigations by the SDM Sadar, the district magistrate's court heard from both sides and ultimately declared the stamp duties in all deeds evaded. This order imposes double the evaded duties plus 1.5% monthly interest for delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025