Stamp Duty Scandal: Azam Khan's Son Penalized Rs 3.71 Crore

In a significant legal development, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam Khan, was hit with a hefty penalty of nearly Rs 3.71 crore by a court on Tuesday. The penalty pertains to a stamp duty evasion case involving land deals from 2022.

The Rampur District Magistrate's investigation revealed that Abdullah Azam disguised residential plots as agricultural land in the Sadar tehsil area to evade stamp duty. This misrepresentation resulted in alleged evasion amounting to approximately Rs 1.78 crore.

After thorough investigations by the SDM Sadar, the district magistrate's court heard from both sides and ultimately declared the stamp duties in all deeds evaded. This order imposes double the evaded duties plus 1.5% monthly interest for delays.

