Oswaal Books Partners with Crossword Bookstore for Olympiad Excellence

Oswaal Books, known for its comprehensive study materials, collaborates with Crossword Bookstore to enhance access to Olympiad resources. Fostering a vibrant literary culture, the alliance aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality preparation materials, ensuring students are well-equipped to excel in various Olympiads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:55 IST
Olympiad Books. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oswaal Books, a prominent name in educational publishing, has entered into a strategic partnership with Crossword Bookstore to promote their renowned Olympiad Books. This collaboration aims to cater to the increasing demand for premium preparation resources among students aiming to excel in Olympiads.

Crossword Bookstore, India's leading bookstore chain known for its engaging literary events and workshops, will now offer Oswaal Olympiad Books in its stores at Aundh (Pune), Express Avenue (Chennai), and Kemps Corner (Mumbai). This move provides students access to a variety of comprehensive study materials designed to aid their success in a range of Olympiad exams.

Oswaal Books' offerings include well-structured workbooks and previous years' solved papers for classes 1 to 8. The books cover syllabi for numerous Olympiads, featuring questions from leading exams and essential revision tools to strengthen understanding and boost confidence. By joining hands with Oswaal Books, Crossword Bookstore underscores its dedication to supporting academic excellence and student success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

